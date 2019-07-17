Solano, Giants complete four-game sweep of Rockies

EditorsNote: fixes Game ID

Jul 17, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Solano led off the sixth inning with a go-ahead home run Wednesday afternoon as the San Francisco Giants completed their first four-game sweep at Colorado since 2011 with an 11-8 victory over the Rockies in Denver.

The win was the Giants’ fifth straight and sixth in seven games on a just completed road trip that began at Milwaukee. They passed the Rockies in the standings Wednesday, having won eight of nine and 12 of 14 overall.

Solano’s homer off Rockies starter Jon Gray (9-7) came after Nolan Arenado had an RBI single in the last of the fifth to draw Colorado even at 5-5. The home run was Solano’s second of the season and highlighted a four-hit day that also featured a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Giants made it a run-away with two in the seventh, capped by a run-scoring single by Brandon Belt, and three in the eighth, during which Solano recorded his second double and second RBI.

Left-hander Derek Holland (2-4), the second Giants pitcher, was credited with the win after throwing 1 2/3 innings of hitless, scoreless ball.

Reyes Moronta, Andrew Suarez and Mark Melancon finished up for the Giants in relief of starter Shaun Anderson, who was roughed up for eight hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out one.

Melancon got the final out, inducing Arenado to line out to center field with one runner aboard, after the Rockies had scored three runs off Suarez in the ninth. Melancon was rewarded with his first save of the season.

Gray took the loss, charged with six runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Six different Giants had two or more hits in the 18-hit attack, including Belt, who went 3-for-6.

Stephen Vogt contributed a home run, his fourth of the season, and a double to the win.

Trevor Story was a single shy of the cycle, drove in two runs and scored two for the Rockies, who completed a 2-5 homestand. The home run, a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning, was Story’s 22nd of the season.

Ryan McMahon had a double and a homer, his ninth of the season, for Colorado, which totaled 11 hits but has lost 11 of 13.

