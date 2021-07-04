Trevor Story homers as Rockies get by Cardinals

Trevor Story homered and singled, Ryan McMahon had two hits, and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 in Denver on Saturday night.

Jhoulys Chacin (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning and Daniel Bard got the last three outs for his 12th save for Colorado.

Tommy Edman had two doubles and Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina had RBI singles for St. Louis.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado received another warm reception from the fans when he came to the plate in the first inning.

The Rockies broke the scoreless game off the St. Louis bullpen in the seventh inning. Raimel Tapia reached on a one-out single, Garrett Hampson walked and Yonathan Daza reached on a fielder’s choice.

Story hit the first pitch he saw from Genesis Cabrera (1-3) into the seats in left to make it 3-0. It was his 10th of the season.

The Cardinals made it close after two outs in the eighth. Dylan Carlson doubled and scored on Goldschmidt’s single, Arenado walked and Molina singled up the middle to drive in Goldschmidt.

Colorado’s Kyle Freeland made his scheduled start despite tweaking his left hamstring in Monday’s game against Pittsburgh. The lefty hobbled around second trying to go from first to third on a double and came out of that game.

He was solid Saturday night but appeared to have aggravated the hamstring when he was running to first in the fifth inning. He stayed in the game and got through the sixth and allowed three hits and struck out three.

Neither team was able to capitalize on the few scoring chances but Colorado came close in the fourth inning. The Rockies had first and second with one out when Elias Diaz hit a grounder to short. St. Louis got the runner at second but second baseman Edmundo Sosa’s throw to first was wide.

McMahon tried to score from second but the ball ricocheted off the dugout right to Goldschmidt, who caught it barehanded and threw home to get McMahon.

St. Louis starter Wade LeBlanc gave up three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media