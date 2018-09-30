Nats drop Rockies into NL West tie with Dodgers

EditorsNote: Changes throughout first 4 grafs, 2nd-to-last graf; new last graf

Trea Turner and Juan Soto homered, and the Washington Nationals knocked the Colorado Rockies out of sole possession of first place in the National League West with a 12-2 win in Denver on Saturday night.

Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez homered for the Rockies, who fell into a tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers with their first loss in nine games. The Dodgers beat San Francisco earlier Saturday.

Colorado (90-71) has clinched at least the second NL wild card and can win its first division crown with a victory Sunday and a Los Angeles loss, or by beating the Dodgers in a tiebreaker game Monday in Los Angeles if needed.

A loss Sunday and a win by the Dodgers would give Los Angeles its sixth straight division title and send Colorado on the road for the NL wild-card game at either Milwaukee or the Chicago Cubs.

Stephen Strasburg tossed six strong innings, and Adam Eaton had three hits for Washington (82-79).

The Nationals took the drama out of the game early against Jon Gray (12-9). Eaton and Turner led off the first with singles, and Soto drove them both home with a two-out double to left. Soto finished with four RBIs and scored twice.

Washington added to the lead in the second inning. Wilmer Difo led off with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice and scored on Eaton’s single. Turner followed with his 19th home run of the season to make it 5-0.

Gray allowed five runs on seven hits in just two innings.

Gonzalez got one back when he led off the bottom of the second with his 16th homer, but Soto answered with his 22nd in the fifth to make it 6-1.

Arenado hit his 35th in the sixth inning, but the Nationals scored three more in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth. It was more than enough for Strasburg (10-7). He allowed two runs on five hits and struck out seven in his last start of the season.

Rockies outfielder David Dahl went 0-for-3, ending his homer streak at five games.

—Field Level Media