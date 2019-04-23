Arenado notches hit No. 1,000 as Rockies beat Nationals

EditorsNote: Corrects to Anderson’s first start since April 5; corrects name to Ryan Zimmerman; removes second use of Trevor Story’s first name; other minor edits

Apr 22, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (44) pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado homered and finished with three hits, Mark Reynolds and Raimel Tapia also went deep, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 7-5 in Denver on Monday night.

Trevor Story had two hits and Seunghwan Oh (1-0) pitched an inning of relief for the victory. Colorado has won seven of its last eight following an eight-game losing streak.

Wade Davis pitched the ninth inning for his second save.

Brian Dozier homered and Howie Kendrick drove in two for the Nationals. Washington has lost three of its last four games.

The Rockies got the win when Arenado led off the seventh inning with his fourth home run of the season off reliever Wander Suero (1-2) to make it 6-5. The homer was the 1,000th hit of Arenado’s career.

Tapia padded the lead with a two-out solo homer in the eighth.

Colorado lefty Tyler Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list before the game but wasn’t sharp in his first start since April 5. He gave up five runs on four hits and walked three while striking out four.

His issues started in the first inning with a leadoff single by Adam Eaton and a one-out walk to Juan Soto. Eaton and Soto executed a double steal and Kendrick followed with a two-run single.

The Rockies answered in the bottom of the inning. David Dahl started it with a one-out single and Arenado doubled him home and then scored on Ryan McMahon’s two-out single.

It stayed that way until the fourth inning. Ryan Zimmerman singled before Anderson walked Yan Gomes, and Dozier hit a 2-0 pitch into the seats in left to make it 5-2.

Chad Bettis came on and got out of the inning and retired all nine guys he faced.

Colorado tied it in the fifth inning off starter Jeremy Hellickson. Arenado led off with a double, Story drove him in with a single and Reynolds followed with a 430-foot blast to dead center to tie it at 5-5.

It was Reynolds’ third of the season and the 297th home run of his career.

—Field Level Media