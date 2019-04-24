Robles, Corbin lead Nationals past Rockies

EditorsNote: rewords third graf

Apr 23, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman (34) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Robles hit a three-run double in the third inning, and Patrick Corbin had another quality start as the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Tuesday in Denver.

The Nationals got two big but painful insurance runs in the top of the ninth when Juan Soto, after fouling a 3-1 pitch off his right leg, walked with the bases loaded to make it 5-3. Howie Kendrick was then hit by a pitch from reliever DJ Johnson to make it 6-3.

Corbin (2-0), who allowed just two hits in his last start, gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked one. Corbin, who threw 103 pitches, 66 for strikes, has made five quality starts in a row.

Nationals relievers Joe Ross and Tony Sipp retired the side in the seventh, and Wander Suero gave up a leadoff double in the eighth before getting the next two batters.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez then brought in closer Sean Doolittle, who struck out Ryan McMahon for the third out. Doolittle came back for the ninth and got the last three outs for his third save.

Colorado starter Jeff Hoffman (0-1) went five innings and allowed four runs on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

The Rockies took a 2-0 lead on a two-run homer in the second by Raimel Tapia, who also homered Monday as a pinch hitter.

The Nationals responded with four consecutive hits in the top of the third off Hoffman. Corbin, Wilmer Difo and Adam Eaton singled to load the bases with no outs, and Robles crushed a three-run double to spacious left-center to give Washington a 3-2 lead.

Robles hit the third base bag awkwardly on a steal and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Kendrick for a 4-2 edge.

The Rockies trimmed the deficit to 4-3 in the fifth as Charlie Blackmon singled with two outs and later scored when Nationals shortstop Difo made an error on a grounder off the bat of Nolan Arenado.

—Field Level Media