Preview: Cubs at Brewers

After three straight extra-inning contests, the visiting Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their critical four-game series Sunday afternoon. The Brewers snapped a three-game skid with a 4-3 win Saturday, at least temporarily keeping alive their hopes of catching the Cubs in the National League Central.

The Cubs would have been going for a sweep if not for Orlando Arcia’s game-tying home run off Wade Davis in the ninth inning Saturday, which led to Travis Shaw’s game-winning two-run shot in the 10th - also off Davis. Milwaukee had been 0-54 when trailing after eight innings, and their first ninth-inning comeback couldn’t have come at a better time. The two-game swing in the standings pulled the Brewers within 4 1/2 games of the Cubs in the division and one behind Colorado for the second NL wild card. The Cubs will try to win a fifth consecutive game started by left-hander Jose Quintana.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jose Quintana (10-11, 4.27 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson (11-3, 2.74)

Quintana is 6-3 with a 3.95 ERA in 12 starts since the Cubs acquired him from the crosstown White Sox. The 28-year-old Colombian had a streak of three straight quality starts snapped Sunday against St. Louis, as he exited after 5 2/3 innings having allowed three runs with eight strikeouts. Quintana is 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA in three career starts against Milwaukee.

Anderson has been outstanding in 10 home starts, going 5-0 with a 2.34 ERA. The 29-year-old continued his breakout campaign by winning his third straight start Tuesday at Pittsburgh, striking out eight over six scoreless frames. Anderson beat the Cubs on Sept. 9 in Chicago and is 3-1 with a 3.68 ERA in six career meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Davis had converted all 32 save chances this season and 38 straight dating to last September.

2. Brewers LF Ryan Braun has multiple hits in five of his past eight games and is batting .364 with four doubles, a triple, and two homers during that stretch.

3. Cubs 2B/OF Ben Zobrist is 5-for-11 with a double and a homer against Anderson.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Cubs 3