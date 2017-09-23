LaStella draws bases-loaded walk as Cubs jolt Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Tommy LaStella drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th and Carl Edwards Jr. pitched two scoreless frames as the Chicago Cubs rallied in extra innings for the second straight night on Friday and beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 at Miller Park.

Cubs starter John Lackey only lasted four innings. He was charged with three runs on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out one in his shortest outing of the season.

Brewers rookie Brandon Woodruff went five innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

It was goose eggs from there as both bullpens kept the damage to a minimum but Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo opened the 10th with back-to-back singles off closer Corey Knebel, who was working his second inning.

Knebel intentionally walked Ben Zobrist to load the bases, but struck out Leonys Martin before La Stella drew a walk to send in the go-ahead run.

The Brewers threatened in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff walk for Perez. Eric Sogard reached on a fielder’s choice and then tried to take second when Edwards lost a pitch in the dirt.

Sogard reached second easily, but Addison Russell kept the tag applied while Sogard let go of the bag and was called out.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell challenged, but the call was confirmed and Edwards got Neil Walker to fly out to end the game.

After stranding five runners in an 0-for-4 showing a night earlier, Ryan Braun came through in his first at-bat, driving home Walker in the first to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

Lackey retired his first two batters in the second but gave up home runs to Stephen Vogt and Brett Phillips, making it a 3-0 game.

The Cubs got two back in the third. Jon Jay doubled in Javier Baez then scored on Bryant’s RBI single before Woodruff recovered and got out of the inning without further damage.

Milwaukee couldn’t take advantage of runners at the corners with one out in the bottom of the inning and Chicago pushed ahead in the fifth on Zobrist’s two-run single.

The lead didn’t last long though. Brian Duensing came on to replace Lackey for the fifth and after getting Walker to bounce into a double play, Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw hit back-to-back doubles to tie the game at 4.

NOTES: Brewers GM David Stearns said minor league INF Julio Mendez remains in critical but stable condition and has been transferred to a hospital in his native Venezuela. Mendez suffered a cardiac event when he was hit by a pitch during an Arizona Fall League game on Aug. 26. ... SS Addison Russell and C Willson Contreras were not in the Cubs’ starting lineup Friday as Joe Maddon tried to give them both a rest before an early game Saturday. Both entered the game as replacements, however. ... Milwaukee was without C Manny Pina, who sprained his left thumb Thursday night.