FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Cubs at Rays
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 21, 2017 / 2:51 AM / a month ago

Preview: Cubs at Rays

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Chicago Cubs hope they’re getting hot at the right time. The Cubs have won seven straight contests and are closing in on another National League Central title as they wrap up a two-game interleague series against the host Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Chicago reduced its magic number to clinch the division to nine with a 2-1 win over the Rays on Tuesday, as Mike Montgomery and three relievers combined on a one-hitter. Left-hander Jon Lester will try to keep the Rays’ offense on its heels as he returns to one of his former American League East haunts for the first time since 2014. Brad Miller’s solo homer was the only hit Tuesday for the Rays, who have lost eight of their last 11 and scored two or fewer runs in seven of their last 12 contests. The Cubs lead the NL Central by 3 1/2 games over Milwaukee, while the Rays are nearing elimination from the American League playoff race - sitting five games behind Minnesota for the second wild card.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (11-7, 4.30 ERA) vs. Rays LH Blake Snell (3-6, 4.25)

Lester has won three straight outings and recorded quality starts in his last two. The 33-year-old has struggled with his command somewhat in his last two starts, walking four each time out, but has limited the damage to three runs over 12 innings. Lester is 13-10 with a 4.22 ERA in 29 starts against the Rays, a frequent foe during his time in Boston.

Snell has won his last three decisions, and the Rays have won six of his last eight starts. The 24-year-old didn’t get a decision in his last outing Sept. 12 against the New York Yankees, allowing one run and two hits over five-plus innings. Snell faced the Cubs on July 5 at Wrigley Field and threw five scoreless innings in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago RHP Wade Davis converted his 32nd save in as many opportunities Tuesday, extending his franchise record.

2. Rays 3B Evan Longoria has struck out 20 times in 66 plate appearances against Lester.

3. Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta told reporters he plans to start Thursday against Milwaukee in his first action since straining his right hamstring on Sept. 4.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Rays 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.