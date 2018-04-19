FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US MLB
April 19, 2018 / 8:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Martin hits first grand slam as Tigers rout Orioles

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Leonys Martin ripped his first career grand slam, and the Detroit Tigers completed a three-game series sweep while handing the Baltimore Orioles their sixth straight loss 13-8 on Thursday.

Martin had three hits and scored three runs while Jeimer Candelario went 4-for-4, including a homer, and drove in three runs as the Tigers scored a season high in runs. Jose Iglesias had three hits, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Winning pitcher Jordan Zimmermann (1-0) gave up four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Zimmermann exited his last start on April 11 in the first inning after being struck in the jaw by a line drive.

Manny Machado hit a pair of solo homers and drove in four runs for Baltimore. Chris Davis supplied a two-run shot, and Adam Jones contributed three doubles.

Losing pitcher Alex Cobb (0-2) allowed seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

The Tigers scored in the first on Victor Martinez’s RBI single.

Davis hit his second homer this season to give Baltimore a short-lived 2-1 lead in the second.

Detroit roared right back with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Iglesias knocked in the first two with a triple. Candelario’s single and Nicholas Castellanos’ fielder’s choice grounder brought in the other runs.

Machado cut the Tigers’ advantage to 5-3 in the third with his first homer of the game.

Candelario made it 7-3 in the fourth when, with Martin on base, he drilled his third homer over the wall in left-center.

The Tigers blew the game open with their five-run fifth. They loaded the bases with no outs on three consecutive singles. Dixon Machado was hit by a pitch to force in a run before Martin’s slam to right-center.

Manny Machado crushed his fifth homer of the season to left in the sixth.

Machado’s run-scoring groundout and Adam Jones’ ground-rule double cut the Tigers’ lead to 12-6 in the seventh.

Iglesias’ RBI double in the eighth brought home Detroit’s final run. Machado and Jones had run-scoring doubles for the Orioles in the ninth.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.