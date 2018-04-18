Tigers' Machado hits walkoff HR to beat Orioles

Dixon Machado hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, allowing the Detroit Tigers to pull out a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Machado ripped a 1-0 fastball from Pedro Araujo (1-2) for his first homer of the season.

John Hicks hit a three-run homer for Detroit in the eighth. Miguel Cabrera homered on his 35th birthday and Jeimer Candelario also rapped a solo shot in the Tigers’ second straight win after five losses.

Shane Greene (1-0) blew a save opportunity in the top of the ninth, giving up a homer to Luis Sardinas, but wound up with the win.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd allowed just one run on two hits with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Boyd became the first Tigers left-hander since at least 1908 to throw six or more innings and allow one or no runs in his first three starts of the season.

Manny Machado had two hits, a run scored and an RBI for Baltimore, while Danny Valencia added a solo homer.

Valencia put the Orioles on the board with his one-out homer in the second.

Candelario evened the score with his homer to right to lead off the third.

Cabrera gave Detroit a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Leading off, he jumped on a 1-1 slider and ripped a liner that just cleared the left-field wall.

The Orioles grabbed the lead in the eighth. Trey Mancini smacked a leadoff double and Craig Gentry followed with a bunt single. Machado’s single up the middle knocked in Mancini and Adam Jones’ sacrifice fly brought home Gentry. Chris Davis banged a single off the left-field wall, scoring Machado for a 4-2 advantage.

Detroit regained the lead at 5-4 in the bottom of the inning on Hicks’ first homer. He jumped on the first pitch he saw from reliever Darren O’Day and drilled it over the left-field wall.

Pinch hitter Sardinas golfed a pitch over the right-field wall leading off the ninth to tie it.

—Field Level Media