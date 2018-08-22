Martinez, Zimmermann pace Tigers past Cubs

Victor Martinez had three hits and drove in a run, Jordan Zimmermann pitched six strong innings and the Detroit Tigers held off the punchless Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers made two first-inning runs stand up against the Cubs, who have scored a single run in each of their last five games.

Zimmermann (6-5) gave up one run on seven hits and struck out five in six innings. Shane Greene got the last three outs for his 27th save.

Jeimer Candelario and Jose Iglesias each had two hits and a run scored for Detroit.

Anthony Rizzo’s 19th homer of the year accounted for the lone Chicago run. All of the runs during the five-game stretch have come on solo homers. Rizzo, Albert Almora Jr. and Javier Baez had two hits apiece.

Losing pitcher Kyle Hendricks (9-10) gave up two runs on 10 hits in seven innings.

The Cubs left two runners stranded in the first when Ben Zobrist popped out.

Candelario’s leadoff bloop double sparked the two-run inning for Detroit. Iglesias’ single advanced Candelario to third and he scored on Nicholas Castellanos’ groundout.

With two out, Martinez singled to bring in Iglesias.

Chicago had runners on the corners with one out in the fourth but couldn’t cash in as Willson Contreras bounced into a double play.

The Tigers squandered a big opportunity with runners in scoring position and no outs in the fifth. Iglesias grounded out with the infield in as the runners held. Castellanos then hit a liner up the middle that was caught. Victor Reyes took off for home on the play and was doubled off.

While falling down, Rizzo powered an inside breaking pitch over the right-field wall to put the Cubs on the board in the sixth.

Setup men Drew VerHagen and Joe Jimenez got the Tigers through the seventh and eighth innings. Greene walked Almora with two out in the ninth but struck out Jason Heyward to end the game.

The teams play the finale of the two-game series on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media