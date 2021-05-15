Cubs double up on Tigers, end losing streak

Kris Bryant blasted his 10th homer of the season, Jake Arrieta pitched six strong innings and the visiting Chicago Cubs downed the Detroit Tigers 4-2 on Friday.

Bryant scored two runs and Anthony Rizzo supplied an RBI double as the Cubs snapped a three-game losing streak. Joc Pederson added three hits in the opener of a three-game series. Pederson was the only player on either team to have more than one hit.

Arrieta (4-3) struck out only one batter but limited the Tigers to two runs -- back-to-back solo home runs -- on four hits. Arrieta was aided by three double plays.

Ryan Tepera and Andrew Chafin each retired the Tigers in order in the seventh and eighth, and Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.

Jake Rogers hit his first homer of the season for the Tigers, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Robbie Grossman supplied his fourth homer of the season.

Detroit’s starting pitcher, left-hander Tarik Skubal (0-6), lasted six innings, allowing all four of Chicago’s runs on eight hits while striking out five. Bryan Garcia tossed a scoreless inning, and Kyle Funkhouser struck out two batters over the last two innings for Detroit.

Chicago had a couple of baserunners with one out in the second inning but came up empty as Skubal induced a fly out and a fielder’s choice.

The Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the third when Willson Contreras singled and Bryant drilled an opposite-field home run.

Chicago doubled the lead in the fifth. Jason Heyward doubled to lead off the inning and Bryant drew a one-out walk. Rizzo doubled into the right-field corner to knock in Heyward, and Javy Baez hit a broken-bat, bloop single to center to bring home Bryant.

Detroit finally solved Arrieta with two out in the sixth. Rogers ripped a sinker over the left-field wall, and two pitches later, Grossman crushed another sinker over the right-center field wall.

But those were the Tigers’ last base runners.

--Field Level Media