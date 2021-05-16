Harold Castro lifts Tigers past Cubs in 10 innings

Harold Castro hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 9-8 home win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

With the game tied 7-7 after nine innings, the Cubs went ahead 8-7 in the top of the 10th on an RBI single to right field by Matt Duffy.

Detroit came back in its half of the 10th, tying the game at 8-8 on an RBI single to center by Nomar Mazara.

Castro then came up and got his first hit in six at-bats in the game with a single to left, scoring pinch runner JaCoby Jones from second base.

Jonathan Schoop went 3-for-5 with two RBI to lead the offensive attack for Detroit, which has won five of its last six games.

Duffy went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI for the Cubs, who have lost four of their last five.

The Cubs opened the scoring in the first, taking a 2-0 lead following a two-run double to left by Anthony Rizzo.

Detroit answered in its half of the first, scoring three times to take a 3-2 lead following an RBI double to left by Mazara, an RBI infield single by Schoop and an RBI groundout by Castro.

In the third, the Cubs chased Detroit starter Jose Urena out of the game after taking a 4-3 lead on an RBI groundout by Rizzo and an RBI double to left by Duffy.

Detroit responded in the fourth, scoring three runs to take a 6-4 lead after Willi Castro scored on a wild pitch, Miguel Cabrera hit an RBI groundout and Schoop had an RBI double.

Chicago answered right back in the fifth, taking a 7-6 lead on a three-run home run to left by Duffy.

The score remained that way until the seventh, when Cabrera hit an infield single that scored Castro from third base and tied the game at 7-7.

--Field Level Media