Castellanos stays hot as Tigers rally past White Sox

Nicholas Castellanos had three hits and scored the go-ahead run during a three-run eighth as the Detroit Tigers edged the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Friday night.

Castellanos scored two runs and knocked in another during his fifth consecutive multi-hit game. Leonys Martin had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Jose Iglesias added two hits, a walk and a run scored.

Buck Farmer (1-3) pitched an inning of scoreless relief to get the win. Shane Greene pitched the ninth for his 12th save. Starter Mike Fiers gave up four runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Tim Anderson had three hits, including a solo home run, and drove in two runs for Chicago. Jose Abreu supplied two hits, a run scored and an RBI. White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez gave up two runs on five hits over seven innings.

Iglesias led off the eighth against ex-Tiger Bruce Rondon (2-3) with a double. One out later, Martin drove home Iglesias with a single. Castellanos then ripped a double to left and Martin just barely beat the tag at home to tie it at 4-all. Castellanos advanced to third on the throw.

Jace Fry relieved Rondon and got Jeimer Candelario to pop up, but the ball dropped in for a single as Castellanos raced home.

The White Sox jumped to an early 2-0 lead. Yoan Moncada led off the game with a double to right and scored on Abreu’s double. Abreu came home on Anderson’s single.

A leadoff walk to Omar Narvaez led to the White Sox’s next run in the fourth. Adam Engel followed with a single. After a fielder’s choice that removed Narvaez from the basepaths, Trayce Thompson ripped a single to drive in Engel.

Detroit broke through against Lopez with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Martin singled to get the rally started and Castellanos’ double put runners in scoring position. Martin scored on a wild pitch, and Castellanos came home on Victor Martinez’s groundout.

Anderson made it 4-2 with his eighth homer of the season to left.

—Field Level Media