Davidson, Abreu power White Sox past Tigers

Matt Davidson and Jose Abreu hit two-run homers to back another solid outing by Carlos Rodon as the Chicago White Sox held off the Detroit Tigers 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon.

Davidson had three hits and scored twice while Abreu delivered three hits and knocked in three runs. Yolmer Sanchez added three hits, a run scored and an RBI.

Rodon (4-3) hadn’t given up more than two earned runs in his previous six starts. He was touched for a three-run third but was otherwise stingy once again. He went eight innings, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out six.

The bullpen allowed two ninth-inning runs before Luis Avilan notched his second save.

The White Sox took the last two games of the three-run series after losing nine of their first 10 matchups with their division rival this season.

Nicholas Castellanos had two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Tigers’ attack. Jordan Zimmermann (5-5) surrendered six runs on nine hits in five innings.

The White Sox grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third. Davidson led off with a single and advanced to third on Nicky Delmonico’s double. Sanchez ripped a single to center to bring home the first run. Abreu’s infield single knocked in Delmonico.

Detroit responded with a three-run third. Mikie Mahtook drew a walk and moved to third on Grayson Greiner’s double. Jeimer Candelario was hit by a pitch one out later to load the bases. Jose Iglesias knocked in a run with a soft single to left and Castellanos bounced another single to plate two more runners.

The Tigers’ lead was shortlived. Omar Narvaez led off the fourth inning with a single and Davidson ripped his 17th homer over the left-field wall.

Abreu’s homer extended Chicago’s advantage to 6-3 in the fifth. Sanchez led off with a double before Abreu smashed his 21st long ball over the wall in left-center.

The Tigers loaded the bases with one out in the ninth. Mahtook’s fielder’s choice grounder made it 6-4. Greiner followed with an RBI single but Avilan retired Victor Reyes on a routine fly to end it.

—Field Level Media