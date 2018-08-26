Giolito goes 7 strong as White Sox down Tigers, 6-1

Lucas Giolito pitched seven strong innings, and Kevan Smith blasted a two-run home run as the Chicago White Sox rolled to a 6-1 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Giolito (10-9) recorded his third consecutive victory and second against the Tigers this month. He limited them to one run on three hits while striking out six. Giolito, who lost his first three starts, has a winning record for the first time this season.

Smith’s homer was his first of the year. Matt Davidson and Yoan Moncada each had two hits, a run scored and an RBI for the White Sox, who have won two of three in the four-game series.

Unlike Friday’s victory, when they rallied from three runs down in the eighth inning, the White Sox did most of their damage early. They scored five runs in the first three innings off Detroit starter Ryan Carpenter (1-2).

Carpenter was charged with six runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. Mikie Mahtook homered for Detroit’s run, and Jose Iglesias supplied three of the team’s four hits. Iglesias has an eight-game hitting streak.

A leadoff walk to Tim Anderson got Carpenter in trouble from the get-go. Jose Rondon followed with a double to deep left-center to bring Anderson home, though Rondon was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple.

Chicago extended its lead to 3-0 in the second. Moncada reached on a single, and Smith ripped a two-out shot over the left field wall.

Mahtook put the Tigers on the board in the bottom of the inning with a two-out shot that just cleared the left field fence.

The White Sox made it 5-1 in the third. With runners in scoring position and one out, Moncada reached on an infield single to bring home Daniel Palka. Davidson scored on Ryan LaMarre’s sacrifice fly.

Davidson dropped an RBI double down the right field line off Carpenter in the fifth.

—Field Level Media