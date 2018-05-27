Hardy pitches Tigers past White Sox

Blaine Hardy tossed a career-high seven innings and won for the first time as a starter and the Detroit Tigers edged the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Sunday.

The 31-year-old left-hander was making his third start after 167 relief appearances. Hardy (1-0) limited the White Sox to one run on three hits and a walk while striking out a career-best six batters. Shane Greene gave up a run in the ninth but still notched his 13th save.

Grayson Greiner, Nicholas Castellanos and Dixon Machado drove in the runs for the Tigers, who took two of three in the series to kick off a 12-game homestand.

Yolmer Sanchez had two hits and an RBI and Jose Rondon hit a solo homer for the White Sox. Chicago starter James Shields (1-5) gave up three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out four in seven innings.

The Tigers scored a run in the second but a mental error cost them a chance to score more. Victor Martinez drew a leadoff walk, advanced on a John Hicks single and scored on Greiner’s double. With Jose Iglesias batting, Hicks got picked off third by Shields. Iglesias then flied out to end the inning.

Chicago tied it in the top of the third. Tim Anderson drew a one-out walk and Sanchez followed with a triple to right. Hardy retired the next two batters to escape further damage.

The Tigers scored twice in the fifth to grab a 3-1 advantage. JaCoby Jones led off with a single and Greiner walked. One out later, Machado ripped a center to single to drive in Jones. Castellanos’ two-out single brought home Greiner. Martinez flied out with the bases loaded later in the inning.

After Sanchez’s triple, Hardy settled in. He set down the next 14 batters before Joe Jimenez replaced him in the eighth inning. Jimenez continued Detroit’s pitching dominance by striking out the side.

Greene recorded the first two outs in the ninth before Rondon homered into the Tigers’ bullpen in left.

