Kopech earns first MLB victory as White Sox top Tigers, 7-2

Michael Kopech collected his first major league victory in his second career start and Daniel Palka homered, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 7-2 road win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Kopech, 22, lasted six innings and gave up one run on seven hits. He walked none and struck out four. He pitched two scoreless innings against Minnesota in his debut Tuesday.

Avisail Garcia had two hits and drove in two runs, and Adam Engel supplied two hits and two runs scored. The White Sox won the last three games of the four-game series.

Detroit’s Jordan Zimmermann (6-6) gave up five runs on eight hits in six innings. Ronny Rodriguez homered and Victor Martinez had two hits and drove in the other Tigers run.

The White Sox then erupted for four runs in the third inning despite a double play.

Nicky Delmonico and Engel started it off with back-to-back singles. Delmonico was doubled off second after Zimmermann snagged Yolmer Sanchez’s liner.

That still did not get Zimmermann out of trouble. Tim Anderson followed with a double, and Garcia singled to knock in two runs. Palka then ripped his 19th homer inside the right-field foul pole to make it 4-0.

Kopech got into a jam in the fourth but extricated himself. He hit two batters, sandwiching a single, allowing the Tigers to load the bases with two out. Kopech then retired Rodriguez on a routine fly ball.

An Omar Narvaez double and a Yoan Moncada triple to deep right-center with two out in the sixth increased Chicago’s lead to 5-0.

The Tigers finally broke through in the bottom of the inning, but it was a wasted opportunity. Nicholas Castellanos and Martinez hit back-to-back doubles to score a run. Jim Adduci and Mikie Mahtook singled later in the inning to load the bases with one out.

Rodriguez once again came up empty in the clutch, hitting into a double play.

The White Sox tacked on two more runs against Detroit’s bullpen in the seventh. Anderson hit a sacrifice fly, and Narvaez drew a bases-loaded walk.

Rodriguez homered in the ninth off Hector Santiago.

