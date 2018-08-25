White Sox strike for 6 runs in eighth to down Tigers

EditorsNote: Changes to Minaya no save in 2nd graf

Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson had two-run doubles during a six-run, eighth-inning outburst, lifting the visiting Chicago White Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Daniel Palka supplied a pair of doubles, including the go-ahead hit. Thyago Vieira (1-0) retired one batter and collected his first major league victory. Juan Minaya got the last two outs and was not credited with a save.

The White Sox defeated the Tigers for just the fourth time in 14 meetings this season.

Joe Jimenez (4-3) took the loss, giving up four runs on three hits while retiring just one batter. Nicholas Castellanos had two hits and two RBIs for Detroit.

Trailing 3-0, Chicago erupted after Jimenez struck out Matt Davidson at the start of the eighth. Omar Narvaez and Adam Engel singled, and Yolmer Sanchez walked to load the bases.

Moncada plated two runners with his double to right. Shane Greene replaced Jimenez and gave up a single to Avisail Garcia, tying the score.

Palka put the White Sox on top with a double off the wall in right, and Anderson hit another in the same area to drive in two more runs.

Michael Fulmer was activated from the disabled list and made his first start for Detroit since July 14. Fulmer lasted 4 2/3 innings while on a pitch count and gave up just two hits and a walk while striking out four.

A leadoff walk to Jeimer Candelario in the first led to the Tigers’ first run. Jose Iglesias’ single moved Candelario to third, and he scored on Castellanos’ double-play grounder.

The White Sox got a leadoff bloop double from Palka in the second, but Fulmer retired the next three batters.

Detroit made it 2-0 in the third. Victor Reyes hit a bloop double with one out. Following a walk and a fielder’s choice, Castellanos ripped a fastball into left-center to knock in Reyes.

The Tigers tacked on an unearned run against Jeanmar Gomez in the seventh. Reyes reached on an error by second baseman Moncada. He stole second, moved to third on Candelario’s single and scored on Castellanos’ two-out single to left.

—Field Level Media