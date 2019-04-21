Beckham haunts former team as Tigers top White Sox

Daniel Norris tossed five scoreless innings in his first start this season, Gordon Beckham hit a solo homer and the host Detroit Tigers edged the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Sunday.

Apr 21, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris (44) pitches in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Norris (1-0) allowed two hits and struck out six. Shane Greene recorded his 10th save by getting the last three outs, including two strikeouts.

Miguel Cabrera and Niko Goodrum also drove in a run for Detroit, which won two of the three games in the series. The teams were originally scheduled to play a four-game set but Saturday’s game was postponed due to rain.

Nicholas Castellanos scored two runs, while Brandon Dixon had two hits and drove in a run.

White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez (1-3) gave up three runs (two earned) and seven hits in six innings while striking out eight. Leury Garcia and Tim Anderson drove in runs for Chicago.

The Tigers grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second. Candelario drilled a one-out triple to right-center field. He scored on Dixon’s infield single.

Chicago threatened in the fourth but couldn’t break through. Anderson drew a leadoff walk and eventually reached third by swiping the next two bags. Norris struck out Yoan Moncada to end the threat.

Detroit made it 2-0 in the bottom of the inning when Castellanos led off with a ground-rule double and scored on Cabrera’s single.

The Tigers tacked on another run in the sixth. Castellanos reached on a two-base error by center fielder Leury Garcia. One out later, Goodrum doubled to center to bring home Castellanos. Goodrum then stole third but Lopez left him stranded by striking out the next two batters.

Beckham, a former White Sox infielder, increased Detroit’s advantage to four runs with his leadoff homer in the seventh. Beckham’s third homer this season landed just inside the foul pole in left.

The White Sox closed the gap to a run in the eighth against relievers Blaine Hardy and Victor Alcantara. Ryan Cordell, Yolmer Sanchez and Garcia hit consecutive singles to bring in the first run. A wild pitch by Alcantara allowed Sanchez to score and Anderson’s single knocked in Garcia.

—Field Level Media