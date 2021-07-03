Eric Haase hits two 3-run homers as Tigers beat White Sox

Eric Haase hit a pair of three-run home runs, leading the Detroit Tigers to an 11-5 home win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Jonathan Schoop added a homer and three RBIs for Detroit.

It was only the third time the Tigers have beaten the White Sox in the past 21 meetings.

The White Sox opened the scoring in the first off Detroit rookie starter Tarik Skubal (5-7), taking a 2-0 lead on an RBI single by Jose Abreu and an RBI fielder’s choice groundout by Leury Garcia.

The Tigers took a 3-2 lead in the fourth on an inside-the-park home run by Haase, who hit a liner to center field that got by a diving Billy Hamilton and went all the way to the wall that’s 420 feet from home plate.

The lead didn’t last long though, as another RBI single by Abreu and a two-run homer to left by Garcia helped the White Sox plate three runs in the fifth and take a 5-3 lead.

Back the Tigers came in their half of the fifth, scoring four runs to take a 7-5 lead.

First came a two-run single by Schoop, which was then followed by an RBI single by Jeimer Candelario against Dallas Keuchel (6-3) that gave the Tigers a 6-5 edge.

After loading the bases with two outs later in the inning, the Tigers took a two-run lead on a walk issued to Zack Short.

During the Tigers’ rally, White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz was ejected by home plate umpire Tom Hallion.

In the seventh, Haase hit a conventional home run, this time an opposite-field, 3-run blast to the seats in right, to give the Tigers a 10-5 lead.

Schoop then hit a solo home run to center field in the eighth to give Detroit an 11-5 lead.

Skubal picked up the win, allowing five runs, eight hits, one walk and striking out six in five innings of work. Four Detroit relievers each pitched a hitless inning.

Keuchel allowed seven runs and seven hits over four innings. We walked three and fanned two.

--Field Level Media