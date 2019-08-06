Giolito snaps skid as White Sox top Tigers

EditorsNote: changes to 2nd, 4th and 6th grafs

Aug 5, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer (7) drops the ball during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson had three hits and scored twice, All-Star Lucas Giolito recorded his first victory in six starts, and the Chicago White Sox downed the host Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Monday.

Giolito (12-5) gave up three runs on eight hits and struck out eight in six innings. He walked two. James McCann reached base three times, scored twice and knocked in a run, while Matt Skole drove in two runs.

JaCoby Jones led the Tigers’ attack with a triple and a solo homer.

Detroit rookie starter Spencer Turnbull, just activated from the 10-day injured list, gave up two runs on two hits in three innings. He struck out seven and walked three while on a pitch count.

The Tigers, who began an 11-game homestand, have lost four straight.

Turnbull got himself into trouble in the first and it proved costly. He issued one-out walks to Ryan Goins and Jose Abreu, and then he hit Jon Jay with a pitch. Eloy Jimenez struck out, but Skole hit a bloop into shallow right-center that dropped in for a double, plating two runners.

Consecutive two-out singles by Travis Demeritte, Victor Reyes and Jake Rogers allowed the Tigers to get one of those runs back in the second.

Jones hit his 11th homer, a drive to right-center, to tie the game at 2 in the third.

Chicago regained the lead in the fourth with two runs against Gregory Soto (0-5). Anderson singled, advanced to third on McCann’s double and scored on Yolmer Sanchez’s groundout. McCann then scored on Goins’ bloop single.

Detroit pulled within 4-3 in the sixth when Brandon Dixon ripped a triple and Harold Castro drove him in with a groundout.

The White Sox increased their lead to 7-3 in the eighth. Anderson led off with a double and scored on McCann’s single. Sanchez followed with a single and both runners moved up on a sacrifice bunt.

With two out, Abreu reached on an infield hit to bring in McCann. Jay brought home Sanchez with another single.

Detroit scored a ninth-inning run on Niko Goodrum’s fielder’s choice.

—Field Level Media