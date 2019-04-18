Tigers top White Sox to snap 5-game skid

Nicholas Castellanos and Grayson Greiner each had three hits, scored a run and drove in two more and the host Detroit Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating the Chicago White Sox 9-7 on Thursday afternoon.

Apr 18, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) in the dugout prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Castellanos brought in the go-ahead run in the eighth. Miguel Cabrera supplied two hits and drove in two runs on his 36th birthday.

Drew VerHagen (1-0) recorded one out to end the eighth inning and picked up the victory. Shane Greene notched his ninth save.

Eloy Jimenez, Welington Castillo and Ryan Cordell homered for White Sox in the opener of a four-game series.

With the game knotted at 7-all in the eighth, Greiner led off against Carson Fulmer (0-1) with a bloop single and Fulmer then hit the next two batters. Castellanos brought in Greiner with a sacrifice fly. Cabrera plated JaCoby Jones with another sac fly.

The Tigers opened the scoring thanks to a two-out RBI double by Greiner.

Greiner’s RBI single in the fourth made it 2-0.

Chicago got that run back in the fifth on consecutive singles from Tim Anderson, Castillo and Yolmer Sanchez.

A two-out error by first baseman Niko Goodrum allowed Yonder Alonso to reach base and opened the door for the White Sox to take the lead in the sixth. Jimenez cashed in on the opportunity, hammering a 3-1 pitch to the opposite field for his third homer to put the White Sox on top. Anderson followed with a single, stole second and advanced to third on catcher Greiner’s throwing error. He scored when shortstop Gordon Beckham booted a Castillo grounder, giving Chicago a 4-2 lead.

The Tigers responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

It didn’t take long for the White Sox to regain the lead, however, as Cordell led off the seventh with a homer.

Detroit then scored three runs in the seventh to take a 7-5 lead. Castellanos ripped a double to left to knock in Jones, who was hit by a pitch. Cabrera greeted Kelvin Herrera with a single to drive in Castellanos. Cabrera later scored on Dustin Peterson’s fielder’s choice.

Castillo tied it up with his two-out, two-run blast to left off Victor Alcantara in the eighth.

