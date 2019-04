The Saturday afternoon game between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park has been postponed because of rain.

The Detroit forecast calls for rain all day.

The game will be made up on Aug. 6 as part of a day-night doubleheader. The rescheduled game will be played at 1:10 p.m., followed by the originally scheduled game at 7:10 p.m.

—Field Level Media