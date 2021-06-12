White Sox blow late lead, beat Tigers in 10 innings

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Removed extra “with” in 12th graf.

Yoan Moncada hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th and the visiting Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-4 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Adam Engel homered for the White Sox. Danny Mendick supplied two hits, scored a run and knocked in another.

Chicago starter Lucas Giolito gave up two runs on five hits and struck out nine in six innings. Liam Hendricks (3-1) picked up the win despite blowing his third save of the season by giving up two runs in the ninth.

Mendick started the 10th at second base. After Jose Cisnero (0-4) walked Tim Anderson, Mendick moved to third on a long fly out. Mendick then scored on Moncada’s sacrifice fly.

Aaron Bummer walked the first batter he faced in the bottom of the inning, then retired the next three batters on two strikeouts and a groundout for his second save.

Daz Cameron hit his first career homer, a game-tying two-run blast in the ninth, for Detroit. Isaac Paredes and Nomar Mazara hit solo homers.

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal gave up four runs, three earned, on seven hits while striking out six in six innings.

Engel gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead when he led off the second inning with his second homer of the season.

Mazara tied the game in the bottom of the inning with his third homer of the season and his first since April 13th.

Chicago took a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Jose Abreu hit a leadoff double, moved up on Andrew Vaughn’s single and scored when Engel bounced into a double play.

Mendick’s RBI single in the fifth nudged the White Sox’s advantage to 3-1.

The Tigers got that run back when Paredes led off the bottom of the inning with a homer.

An unearned run gave the White Sox some breathing room in the sixth. Vaughn walked and Engel singled with one out. Catcher Jake Rogers tried to pick off Engel but the throw eluded first baseman Miguel Cabrera, allowing Vaughn to score.

Hendriks threw one pitch to Cabrera in the ninth before the game was delayed by rain. When play resumed, Cabrera singled. Following an Eric Haase popout, Cameron drilled his opposite-field shot to tie the game at 4.

--Field Level Media