Romine carries Tigers to victory over Reds

Austin Romine had two hits, scored two runs and knocked in a pair, and Spencer Turnbull tossed six strong innings as the Detroit Tigers pulled away from the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 7-2, on Friday.

Jul 31, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Victor Reyes (22) makes a catch for an out during the second inning against Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nicholas Castellanos (not pictured) at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Turnbull (1-0) gave up two runs on three hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Travis Demeritte supplied a two-run double, JaCoby Jones contributed two hits and an RBI and Victor Reyes scored twice. The Tigers are now 3-1 against the Reds after taking two of three on the road last weekend.

Reds starter Luis Castillo gave up five runs on eight hits in six-plus innings and struck out six. Castillo (0-1) only allowed one run in six innings and struck out 11 against Detroit in his season debut on Saturday. Nick Senzel and Tucker Barnhart drove in the Cincinnati runs.

Neither team had a hit until the bottom of the third, when the Tigers took the lead. Romine drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on Jones’ double. Niko Goodrum brought home Romine with a sacrifice fly to deep right. Castillo escaped further damage by retiring Jonathan Schoop on a groundout.

The Reds gained the lead in the fifth. Nicholas Castellanos led off with a double and scored on Senzel’s one-out double to left. After a groundout, Barnhart slapped an opposite-field single to bring in Senzel.

Cincinnati’s lead didn’t last long. Detroit came right back with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Christin Stewart and Romine hit back-to-back doubles to tie it, and Jones knocked in Romine with a single up the middle.

Detroit nudged its lead to 5-2 in the seventh on consecutive singles by Victor Reyes, Stewart and Romine off Castillo. Pinch runner Demeritte scored on a Nate Jones wild pitch.

Demeritte’s two-run double in the next inning extended the Tigers’ advantage to five runs. He knocked in C.J. Cron, who doubled to lead off the inning, and Reyes, who reached on an error.

—Field Level Media