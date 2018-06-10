Candelario lifts Tigers over Indians with walk-off HR in 12th

Jeimer Candelario drilled a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the 12th to give the Detroit Tigers a 4-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

Candelario was 0-for-5 until he crushed his 10th homer of the season off Indians closer Cody Allen (2-3). Miguel Cabrera set up the blast with a two-out single.

Warwick Saupold (4-1) pitched two innings of shutout relief to get the victory. Victor Martinez had two hits and an RBI for Detroit.

Yan Gomes and Rajai Davis, the 8-9 batters in the lineup, homered for the Indians’ runs.

For the first seven innings, the game was a pitchers’ duel between Cleveland’s Mike Clevinger and Detroit’s Mike Fiers. Clevinger tossed 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Fiers was even better in his seven innings, giving up just one run on five hits while walking one and striking out a season-high eight batters.

Leonys Martin used his legs to give the Tigers their first run in the first inning. Martin drew a leadoff walk, stole second and third, then scored on Martinez’s two-out single to left.

Gomes’ seventh homer of the season knotted the score in the third.

Clevinger set down 17 straight batters until Martinez rapped an opposite-field single with one out in the seventh. James McCann and JaCoby Jones followed with singles to load the bases. Clevinger then walked Jose Iglesias on a 3-2 pitch to force in pinch-runner Victor Reyes with the go-ahead run.

Davis, a former Tiger, greeted reliever Louis Coleman with a homer over the left-field wall to make it 2-all in the eighth.

The Tigers stranded a runner at second in the bottom of the ninth, then left the bases loaded in the 10th.

Detroit’s Buck Famer issued back-to-back walks to Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez in the top of the 11th. Saupold relieved Farmer and set down the next three batters.

Iglesias hit a two-out triple in the 11th but Dixon Machado flied out to end the inning.

—Field Level Media