Hardy, three relievers shut down Indians as Tigers win

JaCoby Jones hit a two-run home run and four Detroit pitchers held the visiting Cleveland Indians to a combined five singles as the Tigers won 2-1 at Comerica Park on Saturday.

Jones, the No. 9 hitter, ripped his eighth homer of the season in the third inning to make a winner of starter Blaine Hardy (4-3). Jones left the game after six innings with lower back tightness.

The Tigers defeated the Indians for just the fourth time in 15 meetings this season. Cleveland won the opener of the three-game series 8-3 on Friday. The Indians’ offense was stymied on Saturday as Michael Brantley (2-for-4) was the only player to get more than one hit.

Hardy tossed five innings and gave up one run on four hits. Shane Greene collected his 21st save by pitching a spotless ninth.

Jason Kipnis drove in the lone Indians’ run with a second-inning single. Mike Clevinger (7-7), battling an illness, gave up two runs on five hits in five innings and struck out eight with one walk.

The Indians strung together three one-out singles to take a 1-0 lead in the second, Kipnis driving in Yonder Alonso with the last of the hits. Hardy induced Roberto Perez to ground into a double play to escape further damage.

Jones’ homer put the Tigers on top 2-1 in the third. Jose Iglesias hit a one-out, ground-rule double before Jones’ blast over the left field wall.

Detroit left two baserunners stranded in the fourth when Clevinger struck out Jim Adduci and Iglesias.

Jones was left stranded at third in the fifth when Clevinger struck out Jeimer Candelario and Nicholas Castellanos.

The Tigers loaded the bases with no out against Zach McAllister in the seventh as Adduci singled, Iglesias reached on an error and Victor Reyes walked.

Detroit still couldn’t push across another run, however, as Oliver Perez retired Leonys Martin on a popup and Neil Ramirez set down Candelario on a short fly and struck out Castellanos on three pitches.

Martin, the center fielder, ran down Edwin Encarnacion’s long fly to right center with a runner on to end the eighth and preserve the lead.

