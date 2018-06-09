Kipnis' 9th-inning blast lifts Tribe past Tigers

EditorsNote: Fixes “the” in 8th graf

Jason Kipnis blasted a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the ninth inning and Trevor Bauer collected his third win against the Tigers this season as the Cleveland Indians won the opener of a three-game series 4-1 on Friday in Detroit.

Kipnis’ fourth homer of the season came off Detroit closer Shane Greene (2-3). Jose Ramirez drew a one-out walk and Yonder Alonso hit a two-out single, setting up Kipnis’ drive to right-center field.

Bauer (5-4) overpowered the Tigers, holding them to one run on seven hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts. Bauer has posted 36 strikeouts over his last three starts.

Bauer held the Tigers to two runs with seven strikeouts in seven innings at Cleveland on April 12. He overwhelmed them at Detroit’s Comerica Park on May 16, striking out 10 in eight shutout innings.

Alonso supplied three hits and drove in the other Cleveland run. Cody Allen recorded his 12th save by getting the final three outs.

Detroit starter Michael Fulmer had one of his best outings of the season, limiting the Indians to one run on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Nicholas Castellanos drove in the lone Tigers run with a double.

Bauer settled in after the first two batters. Leonys Martin led off the bottom of the first with a double and Castellanos followed with his 22nd double of the season, giving Detroit a quick lead. Castellanos was left stranded when Bauer retired the next three batters.

Detroit had two baserunners in the second, but Bauer wiggled out of that jam by striking out Martin.

Cleveland tied it in the fourth with two outs. Edwin Encarnacion singled and scored on Alonso’s double to center. Alonso was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.

The Tigers had runners on the corners in the sixth with one out, but Bauer struck out Niko Goodrum and set down James McCann on a fly ball.

Fulmer finished off his impressive night with three strikeouts in the seventh.

