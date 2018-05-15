Rookie Goodrum gives Tigers power boost

EditorsNote: adds “in the bottom of the eighth” in next-to-last graf

Niko Goodrum hit two homers and drove in five runs, carrying the host Detroit Tigers to a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday night.

Goodrum, a rookie utility player, hit a two-run shot off Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco and added a three-run blast. Goodrum doubled his homer total for the season.

Jose Iglesias had two hits and a run, and John Hicks scored twice for Detroit, which has won three of its past four. The Tigers had lost their past 11 games to their division rival.

Mike Fiers (4-2) held the Indians to one run on three hits with five strikeouts in six innings.

The Tigers placed third baseman Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day disabled list earlier in the day due to left wrist tendinitis. Right fielder Nicholas Castellanos missed his second consecutive game with a finger contusion after being hit by a pitch Saturday.

Carrasco (5-2), who was 7-1 over the past three seasons against Detroit, allowed three runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Jose Ramirez homered and scored twice for the Indians.

Cleveland center fielder Bradley Zimmer sat for the fourth straight game with a chest injury.

Ramirez put the Indians on the board in the first with his two-out homer to right, his 13th of the year.

The first two Tigers batters in the third reached on singles, and Pete Kozma’s one-out grounder brought home Iglesias.

Hicks led off the bottom of the fourth with a double. After a flyout, Goodrum smoked his first long ball of the game over the right-center-field wall.

Cleveland scored an unearned run against Joe Jimenez in the eighth. Ramirez reached on a Dixon Machado error with two outs, and Edwin Encarnacion brought him home with a double to right. Daniel Stumpf came in and retired Yonder Alonso on a short fly to keep the score 3-2.

Goodrum put the game away with his second homer in the bottom of the eighth. Evan Marshall issued walks to James McCann and Hicks. Following a strikeout, Goodrum crushed a 3-2 pitch from Zach McAllister over the right field fence.

Francisco Lindor’s RBI single in the ninth completed the scoring.

—Field Level Media