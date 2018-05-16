Tigers escape early deficit, outslug Indians

JaCoby Jones and John Hicks combined for four hits, four runs and four RBIs, and the Detroit Tigers rallied from a pair of four-run deficits to defeat the visiting Cleveland Indians 9-8 on Tuesday night.

Hicks had a leadoff single and drew a bases-loaded walk during a five-run uprising in the seventh inning. Jones, who homered in the first inning, contributed a run-scoring double during the big inning. James McCann had two hits, a run and an RBI.

Louis Coleman (1-0) tossed an inning of scoreless relief to get the victory. Shane Greene pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Andrew Miller (1-2) took the loss, getting just one out while allowing two runs on two hits and three walks in the seventh. Brandon Guyer cracked his first career grand slam, while Rajai Davis supplied three hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Indians.

Davis led off the game with a single, and Detroit starter Francisco Liriano walked two of the next three batters. Guyer then crushed his homer over the left field wall to stake Cleveland to a quick 4-0 lead.

Jones led off the bottom of the first with his homer. Cleveland got that run back the next inning on Erik Gonzalez’s first homer.

The Tigers scored twice in the fifth on Hicks’ run-scoring single and Jose Iglesias’ RBI groundout.

The Indians extended their lead in the sixth against reliever Zac Reininger. Davis drilled a one-out double to drive in two runs, and Jose Ramirez brought home Davis with another double.

Detroit’s Nicholas Castellanos made it 8-4 with his solo shot to left, his fourth homer of the year.

The Tigers erased Cleveland’s lead with their five-run seventh against Dan Otero and Miller. Detroit scored twice with Otero on the mound before Miller’s disastrous outing. McCann hit an RBI double, and Dixon Machado’s groundout knocked in a run. Jones and Pete Kozma ripped RBI doubles to tie the game.

After a flyout, Miller walked the next three batters to force in a run and give Detroit a 9-8 advantage.

Tigers reliever Daniel Stumpf wriggled out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the eighth.

—Field Level Media