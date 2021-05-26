Aaron Civale pitches Indians past skidding Tigers

EditorsNote: Removed repeated 1st-name reference on Castro in last graf

Aaron Civale pitched eight-plus solid innings, Jordan Luplow hit a two-run home run, and the visiting Cleveland Indians downed the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Tuesday.

Civale (7-1) gave up one run on six hits and struck out six while holding the Tigers scoreless until the ninth. James Karinchak recorded his sixth save.

Cesar Hernandez led off the game with a solo homer. Eddie Rosario added two hits and scored a run.

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal (1-7) gave up two runs on six hits and tied his career high with nine strikeouts in five innings. Jonathan Schoop knocked in the lone run for Detroit, which has lost four straight.

Hernandez blasted the second pitch he saw, a four-seam fastball, over the left field wall to swiftly put the Indians on top. Cleveland threatened to score later in the inning as Amed Rosario walked and Eddie Rosario had a two-out single. Harold Ramirez lined out to center, keeping the score at 1-0.

Neither side had more than one baserunner from that point until the Indians tacked on a run in the fourth. Eddie Rosario led off with an infield single and Harold Ramirez followed with a double, moving Rosario to third. He then scored on Owen Miller’s groundout.

Skubal retired the next two batters on another groundout and a strikeout to escape further damage.

Akil Baddoo smashed a two-out triple to center in the bottom of the seventh. Civale left him stranded as Willi Castro flied out to left.

Cleveland took a 4-0 lead against Kyle Funkhouser in the eighth. Amed Rosario was hit by a pitch to begin the inning and Jose Ramirez grounded into a fielder’s choice.

Luplow, who struck out three times against Skubal, then crushed a hanging slider over the left-center field wall.

Civale departed after Jeimer Candelario led off the bottom of the ninth with a single and Miguel Cabrera walked. Schoop’s one-out single off Karinchak ended Cleveland’s shutout bid.

Baddoo walked to load the bases. But Castro struck out looking and Eric Haase flied out, ending the game.

--Field Level Media