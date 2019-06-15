Bauers hits for cycle as Indians blow out Tigers

EditorsNote: Minor fixes throughout

Jun 14, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Adam Plutko (45) pitches the ball during the first inning Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Bauers hit for the cycle, Leonys Martin blasted a three-run homer during an eight-run fourth and the Cleveland Indians pounded the host Detroit Tigers 13-4 on Friday.

Bauers’ cycle was the first by a Cleveland player since Rajai Davis on July 2, 2016. Bauers completed the feat with a two-run homer off Blaine Hardy in the eighth.

Roberto Perez supplied three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs for Cleveland, while Jose Ramirez contributed two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Carlos Santana added two hits and two runs scored.

Indians starter Adam Plutko (3-1) gave up three runs, two earned, on five hits and struck out six in six innings.

Miguel Cabrera and Brandon Dixon homered for Detroit, which has lost nine of its last 12 games. Tigers starter Ryan Carpenter (1-4) was pounded for eight runs, six earned, on eight hits in three-plus innings. Carpenter also issued four walks.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the second. Bauers knocked in the first run with a double, and Francisco Lindor brought home the second with a fielder’s choice grounder.

Detroit tied it in the bottom of the inning on back-to-back homers from Cabrera and Dixon. JaCoby Jones used his speed to manufacture a run in the third. He hit into a fielder’s choice but raced all the way to third on a throwing error by Lindor. Jones scored on Christin Stewart’s sacrifice fly, giving the Tigers a short-lived 3-2 advantage.

The first six Cleveland batters reached base in the fourth before Carpenter was pulled. Martin ripped his three-run homer to right off a Carpenter fastball. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases before Buck Farmer replaced Carpenter.

Second baseman Harold Castro made an error, allowing two runs to score. Perez doubled home the next two runs before Bauers powered his first triple of the season to left-center, knocking in Perez to give the Indians 10-3 lead.

Ramirez’s RBI triple in the fifth extended the lead to eight runs.

—Field Level Media