Eddie Rosario drives in 2 as Indians get by Tigers

Eddie Rosario drove in two runs, right fielder Jordan Luplow made a game-saving catch, and the visiting Cleveland Indians edged the Detroit Tigers 6-5 on Monday.

Detroit loaded the bases against Indians closer Emmanuel Clase in the ninth, but Luplow made a diving catch of an Eric Haase liner to end the game.

Jake Bauers had three hits and scored twice for Cleveland. Jean Carlos Mejia (1-0) pitched one inning of scoreless relief to get the win, while Clase recorded his eighth save. Cleveland starter Sam Hentges gave up three runs and struck out seven in five innings.

Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull, who threw a no-hitter at Seattle in his previous start, gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings.

Willi Castro homered and drove in three runs to lead Detroit’s offense.

Rosario’s leadoff single in the second assured Turnbull wouldn’t throw another no-hitter.

Niko Goodrum’s leadoff single and Victor Reyes’ one-out walk sparked Detroit’s two-run second. Castro doubled to right to bring in Goodrum, and Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly knocked in Reyes.

Owen Miller, Bauers and Rene Rivera smacked consecutive singles in the third to produce Cleveland’s first run. Cesar Hernandez’s fielder’s choice grounder plated Bauers to tie the game at 2-apiece.

The Tigers regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the third on Nomar Mazara’s RBI single

Cleveland tied it again in the sixth. Amed Rosario singled, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Harold Ramirez’s single.

The Indians took the lead with three runs in the seventh. They loaded the bases with one out. Amed Rosario was retired on a short fly ball, but reliever Bryan Garcia (0-1) threw a wild pitch with Jose Ramirez batting, allowing Miller to score.

With Daniel Norris pitching, Eddie Rosario drilled a single to left to bring in Bauers and Hernandez for a 6-3 lead.

Castro made it a one-run game in the bottom of the inning. After Reyes singled, Castro lofted a fly ball off Nick Wittgren that barely cleared the right-center wall for his third homer this season.

