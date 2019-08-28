Indians blast 3 homers in rout of Tigers

EditorsNote: Adds Plutko’s record, Adds missing ‘and’/fixes spelling of Puig’s 1st name in 5th; Style tweaks throughout; Reworked 9th graf

Aug 27, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Cleveland Indians right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) slides in safe at second base on a double ahead of the tag by Detroit Tigers shortstop Harold Castro in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Indians continued a season-long pattern of dominating the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Jason Kipnis, Franmil Reyes and Roberto Perez each homered to help lift the Indians to a 10-1 road win over the Tigers.

Cleveland is now 13-1 against the Tigers this season and has won 12 straight against the worst team in baseball.

The Indians wasted little time, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning with an uprising after Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull (3-13) recorded the first two outs of the inning.

Following a single by Carlos Santana and an RBI double by Yasiel Puig, Kipnis hit a two-run home run to left to complete the three-run rally.

The Tigers answered with a run in the second on an RBI single by Ronny Rodriguez, but the Indians made it 4-1 in the third on a sacrifice fly by Mike Freeman.

The game remained that way until the seventh when the Indians blew it open.

One batter after Kipnis extended the inning by reaching on an error by pitcher Nick Ramirez, Reyes launched a mammoth, three-run home run into the bushes in left-center that gave the Indians a 7-1 lead.

Cleveland wasn’t done as another long home run, this time a two-run shot by Perez, put Cleveland ahead 9-1. The Indians completed the six-run uprising against David McKay with an RBI double by Francisco Lindor that made it 10-1.

Adam Plutko (6-3) earned the win on the mound for the Indians, striking out nine and allowing three hits in 5 2/3 innings of work.

Turnbull settled down after the first but still took the loss for Detroit, allowing four runs and seven hits in five innings of work.

Santana finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored for the Indians, who outhit the Tigers 13-3 and have won three of their last four games.

The Tigers, who struck out 15 times against Cleveland pitching, have lost four of five.

—Field Level Media