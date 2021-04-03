Jeimer Candelario helps Tigers beat Indians

Jeimer Candelario had three hits, two runs scored and an RBI, Julio Teheran won his Detroit debut and the Tigers defeated the visiting Cleveland Indians 5-2 0n Saturday.

Teheran went five innings, allowing one run on four hits. He pitched for the Los Angeles Angels last season.

Nomar Mazara supplied three hits and an RBI, Willi Castro ripped an RBI triple and Robbie Grossman walked three times and scored a run.

Overall, the Tigers had 10 hits while winning for the second time in as many games. They downed Cleveland 3-2 on Opening Day and can sweep the three-game series on Sunday.

Bryan Garcia tossed 1 1/3 innings for his first save. Derek Holland, making his Tigers debut, and Michael Fulmer each recorded a scoreless inning of relief.

Eddie Rosario homered and drove in both Cleveland runs. He reached base three times, as he also drew two walks.

Indians starter Zach Plesac gave up two runs on six hits in six innings.

The Tigers jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning for the second straight game.

With one out, Candelario walked. Castro followed with his triple to left-center and scored on Miguel Cabrera’s grounder.

Rosario got one of those runs back with a leadoff homer in the second. Teheran allowed three baserunners in the third but escaped with the help of a double play.

The same thing happened in the sixth with the Tigers, as they smacked three singles but went scoreless due to a double play.

Detroit extended the lead to 5-1 against reliever Nick Wittgren in the seventh.

JaCoby Jones led off with a single and Grossman walked. Candelario ripped an opposite-field double to knock in Jones. One out later, Cabrera walked to load the bases. Jonathan Schoop hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Grossman.

Mazara then blooped a single to left-center, knocking in Candelario.

The Indians got one of those runs back in the eighth against reliever Tyler Alexander. Cesar Hernandez and Jose Ramirez had back-to-back singles and Rosario plated Hernandez with a sacrifice fly.

--Field Level Media