Astros finish three-game sweep of Tigers

Alex Bregman drove in three runs, including two during a four-run, fifth-inning outburst, and the Houston Astros completed a three-game series sweep by holding off the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Wednesday.

Bregman became the first third baseman in major league history to record 50 doubles and 30 homers in a single season. He also scored a run and was one of four Astros with two hits. Marwin Gonzalez had two hits and an RBI while George Springer and Jake Marisnick each supplied two hits and a run scored.

Gerrit Cole (14-5) gave up two runs on three hits and struck out nine in five innings to notch the victory. Ryan Pressly pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save as Houston won each game by a single run.

The Astros hold a 3 1/2-game lead over the Oakland Athletics in the American League West. Oakland visits the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

Nicholas Castellanos hit a two-run homer for the Tigers, who have lost four straight. James McCann added a solo shot. Daniel Norris (0-4) was charged with five runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum left the game in the third inning with a right quad contusion.

The Astros used three singles to push across a run in the third. Martin Maldonado led off the inning with a base hit and came around on singles by Springer and Bregman.

Cole walked Jeimer Candelario and Ronny Rodriguez in the third and it cost him when Mikie Mahtook’s single knocked in Candelario.

Detroit took the lead in the fourth on McCann’s leadoff homer to the opposite field. The right-handed-hitting McCann’s eighth homer of the season was his first since Aug. 16.

Norris couldn’t get out of the fifth as Houston gained a 5-2 lead. Marisnick and Springer hit back-to-back singles and scored on Bregman’s double to left. Bregman advanced on a long fly out and scored on Tyler White’s sacrifice fly.

Houston tacked on another run in the inning when Carlos Correa walked and scored on Gonzalez’s double down the left-field line.

Castellanos’ homer in the seventh pulled the Tigers within a run. Victor Reyes drew a leadoff walk and Josh James retired the next two batters before Candelario pulled an 0-1 slider over the left-field wall.

