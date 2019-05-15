Springer's inside-the-park homer highlights Astros' win vs. Tigers

EditorsNote: adds to 2nd graf; adds to 8th graf

May 14, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire (15) in the dugout prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park.

Carlos Correa hit a three-run homer, George Springer had his first career inside-the-park homer and the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to seven games by pounding the host Detroit Tigers 11-4 on Tuesday.

Correa had two hits and scored twice, while Springer reached base four times and scored three runs. Aledmys Diaz homered for the second straight night and the third time in four games. He also drove in three runs.

Michael Brantley added two RBIs for the Astros in support of Wade Miley (4-2), who gave up four runs on seven hits in six innings. Collin McHugh struck out four while tossing two innings of scoreless relief.

Josh Reddick chipped in three hits and a run scored for Houston.

Ronny Rodriguez had two extra-base hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs for Detroit. Starting pitcher Ryan Carpenter (0-2) surrendered eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits in four innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Carpenter immediately got into trouble in the first inning by walking Springer, the leadoff hitter. Alex Bregman singled and one out later, Correa smoked a fastball into the shrubbery beyond the center-field wall.

Houston made it 6-0 in the second. They loaded the bases with two out on two singles and a walk. Brantley brought in two runs with a single. A throwing error by third baseman Gordon Beckham on a Correa grounder allowed Bregman to score.

Diaz led off the third with a homer, his fifth of the season, to right field to make it 7-0.

Detroit got on the board in the bottom of the inning when Beckham tripled and scored on a JaCoby Jones sacrifice fly.

Correa tripled and scored on Yuli Gurriel’s single in the fourth. The Tigers got that run back in the bottom of the inning on Rodriguez’s RBI double.

With Buck Farmer on the mound in the fifth, Springer circled the bases on his long fly ball to right center, which bounced off the wall and caromed away from center fielder Jones.

Diaz singled in a run in the sixth for a 10-2 Houston lead. Rodriguez drilled a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning.

Diaz had a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

