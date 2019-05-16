Verlander guides Astros to sweep of Tigers

EditorsNote: 6th graf, take out stray ‘a’; 8th graf, add word ‘lead’;

May 15, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos (28) hits a sacrifice fly for a RBI during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander overpowered his former team, Alex Bregman homered, and the Houston Astros stretched their winning streak to eight games by topping the host Detroit Tigers 5-1 on Wednesday.

Verlander (7-1) gave up one run on two hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in seven innings. Bregman’s homer was his 14th this season, helping the Astros sweep the three-game series.

Houston’s Jake Marisnick had two hits and drove in two runs, while Aledmys Diaz walked twice and scored two runs. Josh Reddick reached base three times and scored a run.

Detroit starter Gregory Soto (0-2), making his second major league appearance after being elevated from Double-A Erie, allowed two runs on three hits in two innings. JaCoby Jones hit a solo homer for the Tigers.

Bregman, the second batter of the game, ripped a homer to left off Soto to give the Astros an early lead.

Houston added a run in the second. Diaz walked with one out, advanced to third on Reddick’s single and scored on Marisnick’s two-out single.

Jones put the Tigers on the board with his two-out homer in the third. Jones powered a high fastball over the left field wall for his third home run of the season.

The Astros took a 3-1 lead in the fourth, but a good defensive play prevented further damage. Diaz led off with a walk against Nick Ramirez, and Reddick advanced him to third with a single. Robinson Chirinos knocked in Diaz with a sacrifice fly. With two outs, left fielder Christin Stewart reached over the fence near the foul line and stole a two-run homer from George Springer.

Verlander got into trouble in the fifth after retiring the first two batters. Josh Harrison tripled, and Verlander walked the next two batters. Niko Goodrum then ripped a liner that was speared by second baseman Diaz.

The Astros loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth with the help of two errors. They only managed to score one run on Springer’s fielder’s choice.

Houston tacked on a run in the eighth when Chirinos blooped a two-out double and scored on Marisnick’s triple.

The Tigers lost for the sixth time in eight games.

—Field Level Media