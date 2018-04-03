Junis helps Royals blank Tigers

Jakob Junis pitched seven-plus scoreless innings and the Kansas City Royals captured their first win of the season by blanking the Detroit Tigers 1-0 at rainy Comerica Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Junis allowed just three singles and a walk while striking out six in his first start this season. He made two starts against the Tigers during his rookie season a year ago and allowed a combined nine runs in 11 innings. But the right-hander dominated them on Tuesday mainly with a mix of fastballs and sliders.

Kelvin Herrera recorded the last three outs, including a pair of strikeouts.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd gave up one run on four hits in six innings with no walks and a strikeout. The left-handed Boyd threw 88 pitches and recorded 15 of his 18 outs on fly balls.

The Tigers lost 1-0 for the second time in four games. They also dropped the first game of a doubleheader Sunday to Pittsburgh by the same score.

The Royals scored the lone run in the third. Cheslor Cuthbert blooped a double just over the head of first baseman Miguel Cabrera. He advanced on a long flyout and scored on Jorge Soler’s sacrifice fly.

The Tigers threatened in the third but Junis struck out Cabrera looking with runners on the corners.

Kansas City had two baserunners with one out in the sixth but Boyd wiggled out of the jam. He induced cleanup hitter Mike Moustakas to foul out and retired Cuthbert on a popout.

Junis was removed in the eighth after giving up a bloop leadoff single to Mikie Mahtook. Justin Grimm came in and set down the next three batters.

Moustakas led off the top of the ninth with a single. Shortstop Jose Iglesias then robbed Cuthbert of a hit with a diving stop and instead turned it into a 6-4-3 double play. Reliever Drew VerHagen then retired Paulo Orlando on a flyout.

Herrera entered the game to start the bottom of the ninth and struck out Jeimer Candelario. Cabrera lined out to right and Nicholas Castellanos struck out to end the game.

