Moustakas' blast lifts Royals over Tigers

Mike Moustakas hit a go-ahead three-run homer, Abraham Almonte blasted his second career grand slam and the Kansas City Royals defeated the host Detroit Tigers 8-5 on Sunday.

Moustakas’ seventh-inning shot allowed the Royals to split the four-game series at Comerica Park. Almonte hit his second homer this season and Whit Merrifield added a solo shot for the Royals, who won for just the second time in 12 games.

Kevin McCarthy (1-0) gave up one unearned run in an inning of relief to get the win. Starter Erik Skoglund gave up four runs on four hits in five-plus innings. Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth to notch his fourth save.

Nicholas Castellanos had three hits, two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Tigers’ attack. Drew VerHagen (0-1) walked two of the three batters he faced to take the loss. Francisco Liriano, who held the Royals hitless through five innings, gave up three runs on two hits in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.

The Tigers jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first. Miguel Cabrera had a run-scoring groundout and Castellanos followed with an RBI single.

Merrifield broke up Liriano’s no-hitter leading off the sixth by ripping an 0-2 fastball over the left-field wall. That kicked off a five-run inning for the Royals.

Cheslor Cuthbert doubled and Jorge Soler drew a one-out walk. Alex Wilson replaced Liriano and walked Paulo Orlando to load the bases. Almonte then jumped on a 1-0 fastball and crushed it over the right-field wall.

Kansas City’s lead was short-lived, as the Tigers tied it at 5 in the bottom of the inning. Skoglund departed after walking the first two batters. Castellanos singled off reliever Kevin McCarthy and advanced to second on an Orlando error. One out later, JaCoby Jones knocked in Cabrera with a single and James McCann followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Royals responded the next inning on Moustakas’ homer to take an 8-5 lead. After VerHagen’s shaky outing, Moustakas jumped on a 2-2 Buck Farmer pitch and ripped it over the right-field wall for his sixth homer.

