Royals rally in 9th, top Tigers to end 9-game skid

The Kansas City Royals rallied with two runs in the ninth and snapped a nine-game losing streak by topping the host Detroit Tigers 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Abraham Almonte had a pinch-hit RBI single during the comeback. Whit Merrifield homered earlier in the game, and winning pitcher Jakob Junis (3-1) gave up two runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts over eight innings. Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth for his third save.

JaCoby Jones scored a run and knocked in the other for Detroit to complete a big day. He hit a walkoff homer in the 10th inning as the Tigers won the opener 3-2. He had three hits on the day, with three runs scored and three RBIs. Tigers starter Daniel Norris gave up one run on three hits and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.

The Royals gave up 31 runs in three games to Toronto prior to the series, then had trouble scoring in the doubleheader until the final inning.

Pinch hitter Ryan Goins got the one-out rally going against Detroit closer Shane Greene (1-1) with a single. Alcides Escobar singled on the next pitch, and Almonte tied it at 2-all with a bloop hit to right. Escobar scored the go-ahead run on first baseman Niko Goodrum’s throwing error.

The Royals loaded the bases in the second, but Norris struck out Jon Jay to snuff out the threat.

The Tigers scored in the third when Jones led off with a triple to right-center and scored on Jose Iglesias’ single.

Merrifield tied it in the fifth with a two-out solo shot off Norris.

The Tigers took the lead in the seventh. Goodrum smashed a ground-rule double to center and advanced on John Hicks’ infield single. Jones brought in Goodrum with a sacrifice fly.

Pinch hitter Miguel Cabrera had a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth, and Mike Gerber made his major league debut as a pinch runner. But Herrera retired Hicks on a groundout to end the game.

