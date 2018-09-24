Tigers end home schedule with loss to Royals

EditorsNote: rewords second graf

Cam Gallagher had a go-ahead, two-run single, Adalberto Mondesi homered, and the Kansas City Royals edged Detroit 3-2 in the Tigers’ home finale on Sunday afternoon.

Mondesi, Alcides Escobar and Rosell Herrera each had two hits and scored a run for the Royals (54-102).

Brad Keller (9-6) limited the Tigers to one run and three hits in seven innings. Kevin McCarthy pitched a scoreless inning prior to Wily Peralta notching his 13th save despite giving up a ninth-inning run.

Nicholas Castellanos and Victor Reyes drove in the runs for Detroit (63-93). Jeimer Candelario and Niko Goodrum scored the runs.

The Royals outhit the Tigers 10-6. The two teams split the four-game series at Comerica Park.

Daniel Norris started for the Tigers and tossed five innings, giving up one run on six hits. Drew VerHagen (3-3) gave up two runs on three hits in an inning to take the loss.

Kansas City grabbed a quick lead when Mondesi, the second batter of the game, hit his 12th homer of the season to left.

The Royals loaded the bases in the third but came up empty when Hunter Dozier grounded into a double play.

The Tigers tied it in the fourth. Candelario and Christin Stewart hit back-to-back singles, and Castellanos drove in Candelario with a sacrifice fly.

Gallagher’s two-run single gave the Royals a 3-1 lead in the sixth. Escobar got the two-out rally going against VerHagen with a single and advanced to third on Herrera’s base hit. Herrera stole second before Gallagher’s hit to left.

Whit Merrifield hit a triple with two outs in the ninth for the Royals, but Mondesi failed to bring him home.

Goodrum led off the ninth for the Tigers with a bunt single. One out later, Ronny Rodriguez ripped a single to left.

Grayson Greiner walked to load the bases before Reyes hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2, but Peralta struck out Jim Adduci to end the game.

—Field Level Media