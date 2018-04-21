Tigers rip reeling Royals 12-4

Nicholas Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera drove in three runs apiece and the Detroit Tigers rolled to a 12-4 victory over the struggling Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Castellanos had three hits, including his first homer this season. Cabrera supplied two hits, walked twice and also scored twice as the Tigers won for the fifth time in six games.

Jose Iglesias contributed three hits and two runs scored, Leonys Martin had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI and Jeimer Candelario added two hits and two RBI in the romp. JaCoby Jones chipped in a solo homer.

Winning pitcher Mike Fiers (2-1) allowed four runs (two earned) on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Kansas City has lost 10 of its last 11 games. Royals ace Danny Duffy (0-3) gave up six runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Abraham Almonte led the offense with three hits and two runs scored, and Jon Jay drove in two runs.

The Tigers scored their first run in the opening frame. Martin led off with a double to center. Following two groundouts, Castellanos rapped an opposite-field single to bring him in.

Kansas City tied it with three singles in the second.

Castellanos, who hit 26 homers last season, finally broke through with a two-run shot to left-center to make it 3-1.

The lead didn’t last long as the Royals scored twice in the fourth. Jay’s fielder’s choice grounder brought in the first run and Whit Merrifield’s sacrifice fly tied the game

Detroit scored three two-out runs to gain a 6-3 advantage in the fifth. Dixon Machado delivered the go-ahead run with a single. Reliever Tim Hill replaced Duffy and promptly gave up a bunt single, then walked Candelario and then Cabrera with the bases loaded to bring in a run.

The Royals got one run back in the sixth on Jay’s RBI groundout.

Jones drilled his second homer this season to make it 7-4 in the bottom of the inning.

Cabrera ripped a two-run single in the seventh, then later scored on Victor Martinez’s sacrifice fly for a 10-4 lead.

Detroit added two runs in the eighth.

