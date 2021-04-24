Brady Singer, Royals shut down tumbling Tigers

Brady Singer tossed seven strong innings to outduel Matthew Boyd, lifting the visiting Kansas City Royals to a 2-1 win over the slumping Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Slideshow ( 23 images )

Singer (1-2) allowed one run on three hits and equaled his career high with eight strikeouts. Singer didn’t walk a batter in his 93-pitch gem as the Royals captured the second contest of a four-game series.

Scott Barlow retired the side in order in the eighth inning and Josh Staumont recorded his first save after striking out two batters in the ninth.

Andrew Benintendi scored and knocked in a run for the Royals. Jorge Soler added a double and a run scored as Kansas City won its third straight game despite only managing three hits.

Boyd (2-2) gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits in eight innings. He struck out three on 89 pitches.

Jose Cisnero recorded two strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Willi Castro, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday, provided the offense for Detroit with his first homer of the season. The Tigers have lost eight of their last nine games, scoring just 13 runs in those defeats.

Singer got rolling right after taking the mound, striking out the side in the first.

Detroit got a leadoff single from Harold Castro in the third but no one else reached base for either team in the first four frames.

That changed in the fifth when Soler led off with a double to left field. One out later, Hanser Alberto singled to put runners on the corners and Benintendi hit a high bouncer to first that turned into a fielder’s choice as Soler scored.

Michael A. Taylor then hit a single and right fielder Victor Reyes made an ill-advised throw to third. It bounced past third baseman Jeimer Candelario, allowing Benintendi to score.

Detroit got on the board in the bottom of the inning when Castro ripped a Singer slider over the right field fence.

Singer didn’t flinch, as he struck out the side once again in the sixth. Staumont finished off the game by striking out Akil Baddoo and Candelario.

--Field Level Media