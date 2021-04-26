Carlos Santana homers as Royals finish four-game sweep of Tigers

Carlos Santana hit a two-run homer and the visiting Kansas City Royals completed a four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 3-2 triumph on Monday.

Whit Merrifield drove in the go-ahead run for the Royals, while Brad Keller notched the victory. Keller gave up two runs on eight hits and struck out four in six innings. Josh Staumont pitched the ninth and recorded his second save.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez departed the game early with a right thumb injury.

Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull lasted six innings, allowing three runs on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Miguel Cabrera and Grayson Greiner drove in Detroit’s runs. The Tigers have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

The Royals took a 2-0 lead in the third. With one out Nicky Lopez hit a bouncer just inside the first base line and scampered all the way to third for a triple. The next batter fouled out but Santana drilled a Turnbull fastball over the right field wall for his fifth homer this season.

Detroit scored a run in the bottom of the inning. Robbie Grossman led off with a double, advanced on a grounder and scored on Cabrera’s single to left center.

The Tigers had a chance to make more noise when Jeimer Candelario followed with another single, but Cabrera was thrown out at the plate on Willi Castro’s fielder’s choice grounder.

The Tigers tied it at 2-all in the fourth when Niko Goodrum led off with a triple to right and scored on Greiner’s bloop single.

Kansas City regained the lead in the fifth. Jarrod Dyson led off with a double, moved up on a sacrifice and scored on Merrifield’s sacrifice fly.

Detroit had a pair of two-out singles in the bottom of the inning but Akil Baddoo then swung at a 3-0 Keller offering and flied out.

Baddoo hit a leadoff triple in the eighth against Greg Holland but was left stranded. Holland struck out two batters and got another on a checked swing grounder.

