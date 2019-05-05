Dixon's walk-off blast lifts Tigers over Royals

Brandon Dixon blasted a walk-off three-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the host Detroit Tigers to a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

May 5, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller (56) throws the ball in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Dixon’s two-out smash to right field was his first home run in the American League. He hit five for Cincinnati last year in his rookie season.

Nicholas Castellanos and Niko Goodrum reached on infield singles prior to Dixon’s home run off Ian Kennedy (0-1). Dixon entered the game in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter.

Buck Farmer (2-2) recorded one out to gain the victory. Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera each had two hits and an RBI. Jeimer Candelario reached base for the 18th consecutive game with two walks.

Hunter Dozier homered for the Royals and Kelvin Gutierrez drove in their other run. Ryan O’Hearn added three hits.

Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull gave up one run on six hits in seven innings and struck out seven. Kansas City’s Brad Keller allowed two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking five.

Kansas City scored a run in the second inning. Jorge Soler led off with a double. O’Hearn then ripped a single, moving Soler to third, and Gutierrez knocked him in with a single.

Detroit tied it in the third. JaCoby Jones led off with a double and Candelario walked. Castellanos singled to left to bring home Jones. Keller recovered by striking out the next two batters and inducing Ronny Rodriguez to ground out.

The Tigers took a 2-1 lead in the fifth. Jones and Candelario walked to lead off the inning. After Jones advanced on a Castellanos flyout, Cabrera singled to bring him in.

Detroit had a chance to extend the lead in the sixth, as it loaded the bases with one out. Scott Barlow relieved Keller and struck out the next two batters to snuff out the threat.

Reliever Joe Jimenez struck out the first two batters he faced in the eighth before Dozier drilled an opposite-field homer to tie the game at 2-all. Dozier has eight homers this season.

—Field Level Media