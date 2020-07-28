Royals blast six homers to ruin Tigers' home opener

Maikel Franco smacked two of the Kansas City Royals’ six homers, including a three-run blast to cap a six-run fourth inning, as they spoiled the Detroit Tigers’ home opener, 14-6, on Monday.

Jul 27, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The main entrance of Comerica Park before the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Franco, who played six seasons with Philadelphia, notched his first multi-homer game since July 26, 2018 against Cincinnati. Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a two-run homer, scored three runs and knocked in three more for Kansas City. Jorge Soler, Salvador Perez and Brett Phillips also homered in the victory.

Foster Griffin got the win in his major league debut, tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief before departing with a left forearm strain.

JaCoby Jones hit a three-run homer for the Tigers, while Victor Reyes added a solo blast and drove in two runs.

Tigers starter Michael Fulmer gave up four runs, including three homers, and five hits in 2 2/3 innings. He was making his first appearance since September 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last spring.

Kansas City starter Mike Montgomery gave up five runs, three earned, on five hits in two innings.

The Royals took a brief lead on Franco’s solo homer in the second. The Tigers then erupted with five runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Jones’ three-run blast.

Jordy Mercer scored the first of those runs on Adalberto Mondesi’s throwing error. One out later, Jones ripped his second homer of the season. Detroit added another run when Niko Goodrum tripled and scored on Jonathan Schoop’s sacrifice fly.

Kansas City got three of those runs back in the third on Merrifield’s two-run homer and Perez’s long blast to center field.

The Royals then battered relievers Kyle Funkhouser (0-1) and Beau Burrows for six runs in the fourth to take a 10-5 lead. Merrifield drove in the first of those runs with a double. Ryan O’Hearn drilled a two-out, two-run single before Franco’s second homer of the game, a three-run shot to left.

Soler smashed a two-run homer in the fifth to give Kansas City a seven-run advantage. Reyes hit his solo homer in the sixth to make it 12-6.

Phillips supplied a two-run homer in the ninth.

