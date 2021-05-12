Tigers blow huge lead, walk off with win over Royals

EditorsNote: Edits final graf

Slideshow ( 28 images )

Robbie Grossman ripped a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth and the host Detroit Tigers salvaged an 8-7 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Grossman had five RBIs, including a three-run triple, as the Tigers responded after squandering a seven-run lead.

Grossman’s single scored Niko Goodrum, who was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a walk.

Matthew Boyd tossed six scoreless innings for Detroit, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out five. He missed his last start due to left knee tendinitis and hadn’t pitched since April 29. Gregory Soto (3-1) retired one batter in the ninth and got the win.

Akil Baddoo reached base five times, scoring two runs and knocking in another, while Goodrum scored three times. Goodrum made a costly error during the Royals’ four-run ninth.

Jorge Soler drove in six runs for Kansas City with a three-run homer and three-run double. Scott Barlow (1-1) took the loss.

Detroit knocked out Royals starter Brady Singer with four runs in the fourth.

Jonathan Schoop got it started with a triple. Goodrum drew a walk before Willi Castro ripped an RBI single. Baddoo and Grayson Greiner followed with RBI singles as well, and Grossman brought in the fourth run with a sacrifice fly.

Detroit loaded the bases in the next inning when Goodrum singled, Castro was hit by a pitch and Baddoo walked. Grossman drilled a fastball into the right-center field gap to clear the bases and give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

The Royals had a baserunner in every inning against Boyd but couldn’t break through. Boyd was aided by a couple of double plays.

Kansas City ended the Tigers’ shutout bid in the eighth against Joe Jimenez. He walked Nicky Lopez and Carlos Santana before Soler smoked a slider over the left-center field fence.

The Royals’ ninth-inning rally against Jose Cisnero heated up when Ryan O’Hearn hit a run-scoring single. A two-out fielding error by shortstop Goodrum extended the game and loaded the bases. Soler made them pay when Baddoo couldn’t haul in his long fly ball to center. The bases-clearing double tied the game at 7.

--Field Level Media