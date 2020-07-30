Tigers escape four-run hole, top Royals

JaCoby Jones ripped three-extra base hits, including a go-ahead homer, and the Detroit Tigers rallied from a four-run deficit to top the visiting Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Wednesday.

Jul 29, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

One night after getting hit in the head by a pitch, Jones supplied two doubles and his third homer of the season. Jonathan Schoop also homered and drove in three runs for Detroit, which has won two of three in a four-game series that wraps up on Thursday.

Jones smashed an opposite-field solo homer off Ian Kennedy (0-1) with one out in the seventh to give the Tigers a 5-4 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Bryan Garcia (1-0) pitched an inning of scoreless relief to get the victory. Joe Jimenez notched his fourth save with a perfect ninth-inning appearance.

Maikel Franco had three hits and drove in two runs for Kansas City while Whit Merrifield added two hits and scored twice. Merrifield has at least one hit against the Tigers in 16 consecutive games.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd labored through five innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out six. Royals starter Danny Duffy gave up four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out eight in five innings.

Merrifield led off the game with an opposite-field double. He advanced to third on Salvador Perez’s flyout and scored on Franco’s two-out double.

Kansas City scored another run in the second as Adalberto Mondesi led off with a triple to left-center and scored on Bubba Starling’s sacrifice fly.

The Royals made it 4-0 in the third. Merrifield and Jorge Soler hit back-to-back singles. With one out, Franco singled to bring home Merrifield, and Ryan McBroom hit another single to knock in Soler.

Detroit broke through in the bottom of the inning on Schoop’s sacrifice fly. He brought home Grayson Greiner, who was hit by a pitch and reached third on Jones’ double.

Detroit tied it at 4-all with three runs in the fifth. Victor Reyes walked and moved to third on another Jones double. Niko Goodrum hit a sacrifice fly before Schoop homered for the second straight night, as his fly ball barely cleared the right field fence to level the game.

